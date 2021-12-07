Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ earnings. Capricor Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capricor Therapeutics.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 206.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 146,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,422. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 6.21.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

