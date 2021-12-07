Brokerages Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.17. 1,363,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,166. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.