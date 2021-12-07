CCUniverse (UVU) One Day Volume Hits $4.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $15,176.78 and $4.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009670 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005913 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000765 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

