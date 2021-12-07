renBTC Reaches Market Cap of $790.97 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $790.97 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $50,397.07 or 0.99732233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,695 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

