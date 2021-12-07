Bitcoin Atom Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.47 million and $78.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

