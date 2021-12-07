NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $63,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 503,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.66.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

