Brokerages Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $66.71

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 707,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.01. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth about $14,555,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 673.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth about $8,211,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.