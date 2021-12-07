NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NiSource stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. 4,674,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,557. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 400.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $32,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

