NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
NiSource stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. 4,674,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,557. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 400.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $32,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
