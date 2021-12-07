DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $91.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $5,596,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,201 shares of company stock worth $20,271,726.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $30,199,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCN traded up $7.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.91. 2,784,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

