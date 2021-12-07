SafeInsure (SINS) Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $242,900.57 and $478.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046315 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000036 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,881,578 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

