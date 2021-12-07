$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.60. The company had a trading volume of 939,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,499. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.