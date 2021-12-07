$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report sales of $2.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.60. The company had a trading volume of 939,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,499. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 129,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.