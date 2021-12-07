eBoost Hits Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $23.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

