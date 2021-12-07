Culp (NYSE:CULP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of Culp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 41,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Culp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Culp by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134,744 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 2.1% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

