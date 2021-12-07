Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 75.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. 442,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,655. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

