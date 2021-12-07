Insider Selling: Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 5,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DLA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,687. The firm has a market cap of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

