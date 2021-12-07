Insider Selling: Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 5,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of DLA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,687. The firm has a market cap of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $35.26.
Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.
