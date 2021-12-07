Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CFO Sells $75,020.00 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,550,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $105.02 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

