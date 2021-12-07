Mark S. Brody Sells 802 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $20,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UNTY stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,637. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $268.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.22.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

