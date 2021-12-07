Analysts Set On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Target Price at $41.11

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

ONON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

ONON traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,318. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19. ON has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

