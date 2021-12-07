Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RANJY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Randstad stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789. Randstad has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.924 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

