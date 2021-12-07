Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD traded up $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,322,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

