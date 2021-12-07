C John Wilder Buys 7,168 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 7,168 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $462,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, C John Wilder bought 6,903 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.69 per share, with a total value of $460,361.07.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder purchased 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder purchased 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.66 per share, with a total value of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder acquired 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder acquired 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.61 per share, for a total transaction of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.32 per share, for a total transaction of $461,812.40.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $457,903.55.

EVRG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 912,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,179. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evergy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

