Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.45.

Several brokerages have commented on TWKS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ TWKS traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 215,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,409. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turing will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

