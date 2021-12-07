Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT at $32.67

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRNNF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HRNNF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 78,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

