Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price at $370.98

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $364.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Biogen alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Biogen by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,526,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after buying an additional 60,503 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $226.83. 937,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.17 and its 200-day moving average is $309.48. Biogen has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.