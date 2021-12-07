Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $107,645.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00059994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.27 or 0.08486758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,253.41 or 1.01009836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00077790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

