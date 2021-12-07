WINk (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0013

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00012717 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004425 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072592 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.46 or 0.00607906 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

