Mina (MINA) Price Hits $3.82

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00007581 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $52.65 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.92 or 0.08463414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,358.62 or 1.01797889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00077145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002700 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 314,665,571 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

