Helix (HLIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,804.48

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 28.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $167,804.48 and approximately $15.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Helix has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00046444 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

