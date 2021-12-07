Brokerages Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth $43,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 313,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,089. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $392.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

