ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $27.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 243,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $354.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.37.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

