$1.10 EPS Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,389 shares of company stock worth $39,598,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in Masimo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Masimo by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.98. 194,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.09. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

