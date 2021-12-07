First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.67 Million

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report sales of $14.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.91 million and the lowest is $14.51 million. First Community posted sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $59.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $58.41 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $59.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.46. 16,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $161.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.68. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

