$0.42 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,650 shares of company stock worth $645,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after buying an additional 624,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 382,674 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 368,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after acquiring an additional 331,848 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,676 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 409,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

