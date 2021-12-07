Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.49 Million

Analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to post $290.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.30 million and the highest is $292.30 million. ExlService posted sales of $248.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $3,582,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.48. 73,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.28. ExlService has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $138.98.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

