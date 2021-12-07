John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.00

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is 53.49%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.