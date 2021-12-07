MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $2.88. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $7.46 on Tuesday, hitting $163.06. 446,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

