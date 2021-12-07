Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.
DAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 704,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,817. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $28.44.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.