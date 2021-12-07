Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $29.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Dana alerts:

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 120.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 298,533 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 57.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 288,714 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dana by 39.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 170,658 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 756.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 704,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,817. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.