ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. 2,357,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. ABB has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in ABB in the second quarter valued at about $641,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 18.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in ABB by 0.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 855,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

