$425.85 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post sales of $425.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $425.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.70 million. Aaron’s reported sales of $430.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. 255,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,288. The firm has a market cap of $751.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

