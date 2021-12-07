Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 163,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 122,082 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 177,129.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SC traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. 443,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.