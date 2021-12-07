Fear Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.12 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $9.60 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00003989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear's total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

