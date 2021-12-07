Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.68

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.68 and last traded at $102.32, with a volume of 14223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.50.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

