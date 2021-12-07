Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 492 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.5% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.32.

NASDAQ COST traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $541.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.54 and a 200 day moving average of $447.54. The stock has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.