Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post $263.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.50 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $232.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $934.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $931.40 million to $937.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ACC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 871,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

