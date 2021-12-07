ACENT Achieves Market Cap of $8.07 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. One ACENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACENT has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

Buying and Selling ACENT

