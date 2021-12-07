Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. 51,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,595. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.41. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $369,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,487. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,148,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at $7,559,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 137,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

