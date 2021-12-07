BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.77. 113,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,296. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.