The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Buckle has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Buckle to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NYSE BKE traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,225. Buckle has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Buckle stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

