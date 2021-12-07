Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells $41,638.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $41,638.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $47,368.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $55,008.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $72,580.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $65,704.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $65,322.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $74,108.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00.

Shares of GNLN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 1,335,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,050. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $121.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.