ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE OKE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. 3,298,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,961. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

